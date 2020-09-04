Athanor Capital LP Takes Position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 274.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 45.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 26.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 21.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $80.91. 8,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.02. Science Applications International Corp has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In other news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.