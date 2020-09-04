Athanor Capital LP Takes Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth $100,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene purchased 108,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,423. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $110.75.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XLRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.57.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.