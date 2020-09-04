Athanor Capital LP Purchases Shares of 2,160 Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,160 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Stamps.com by 22.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded down $18.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.52. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STMP. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total value of $594,830.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,947 shares in the company, valued at $461,224.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.59, for a total transaction of $354,604.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,813 shares in the company, valued at $354,604.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,164 shares of company stock valued at $56,571,913 in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.