Athanor Capital LP Purchases New Shares in VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 127,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Athanor Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of VBI Vaccines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth about $1,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 193.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 312,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 310,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at about $918,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Raymond James raised shares of VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. 127,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,856,092. The company has a market cap of $818.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.79. VBI Vaccines Inc has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. Analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.