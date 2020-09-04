Athanor Capital LP Purchases New Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in IDEX by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,822,000 after buying an additional 271,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $2,774,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,229.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $16,855,059.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,312,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,043 shares of company stock worth $21,872,661. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.83.

Shares of IEX traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.06. 6,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $185.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.49 and a 200-day moving average of $156.18.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

