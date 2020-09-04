Athanor Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after buying an additional 142,927 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 124,328 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. 86,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,424,165. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSS. TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.