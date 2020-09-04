Athanor Capital LP Makes New Investment in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Sunday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of ZYME traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,093. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.99. Zymeworks Inc has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

