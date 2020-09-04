Athanor Capital LP Makes New Investment in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)

Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Athanor Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Wave Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 63.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 39,496 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WVE traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $11.96. 31,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,081. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,520,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

