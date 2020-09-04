Athanor Capital LP Makes New Investment in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LH traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.83. 10,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,355. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

