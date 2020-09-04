Athanor Capital LP Makes New $416,000 Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $590,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $512,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,354 shares of company stock worth $2,175,688 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDOT has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

