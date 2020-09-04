Athanor Capital LP Makes New $377,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,618 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in HP by 400.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in HP by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Cfra lowered their target price on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 287,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,365,437. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.