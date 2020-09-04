Athanor Capital LP Invests $428,000 in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATNX. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after buying an additional 1,237,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Athenex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Athenex by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 89,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 125,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 786.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 306,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 271,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,114,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,902,624.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Sunday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of ATNX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.41. 14,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,228. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex Inc has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. Analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

