Athanor Capital LP Invests $426,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $424,440,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860,724 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,717 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,247,000 after buying an additional 2,228,721 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,450,000 after buying an additional 2,205,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.56. 217,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751,960. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.