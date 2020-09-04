Athanor Capital LP Invests $418,000 in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 141.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POWI. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $207,293.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at $304,630.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,971. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.86. 6,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,316. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.10. Power Integrations Inc has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

