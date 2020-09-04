Athanor Capital LP Invests $410,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 24.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.38.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $45.27 on Friday, hitting $475.35. The company had a trading volume of 787,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,607,164. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $166.61 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $354.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $457.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,722 shares of company stock worth $157,249,535. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

