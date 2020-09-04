Athanor Capital LP Invests $410,000 in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Linde by 36.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.00. 45,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.11. The company has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

