Athanor Capital LP Buys Shares of 9,802 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,695,000 after buying an additional 1,145,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,067,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,139,000 after purchasing an additional 476,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 124.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after buying an additional 470,932 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 102.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 787,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,805,000 after buying an additional 399,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 589,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 303,043 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,277. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.70 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $4,396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,142 shares of company stock worth $4,612,674 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.