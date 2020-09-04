Athanor Capital LP Buys Shares of 6,109 Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.65.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 123,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,808. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.