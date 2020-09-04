Athanor Capital LP Buys Shares of 1,344 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,344 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,019 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.42.

Shares of COST stock traded down $7.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.29. The company had a trading volume of 80,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $363.67. The company has a market capitalization of $158.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

