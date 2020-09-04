Athanor Capital LP Buys New Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,722,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,659,000 after acquiring an additional 114,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,265,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,918,000 after acquiring an additional 973,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,793 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,584,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,916,000 after purchasing an additional 224,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,322,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,878 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on INVH. Mizuho increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,944.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,490. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. 50,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,072. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

