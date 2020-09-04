Athanor Capital LP Acquires Shares of 3,512 Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Etsy by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $219,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

In other news, insider Jill Simeone sold 18,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $1,755,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $371,102.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,406.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 380,889 shares of company stock worth $43,535,324 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $9.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.08. 183,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,759. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $141.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

