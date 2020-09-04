At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $23.33, but opened at $20.00. At Home Group shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 86,386 shares.

Specifically, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $785,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,233,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,912. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get At Home Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that At Home Group Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 60.1% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 6,277,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,729 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after buying an additional 1,618,415 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter worth approximately $9,530,000. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the second quarter worth $6,490,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.