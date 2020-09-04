At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) PT Raised to $21.00

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that At Home Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $417,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,912. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 181,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 5,780.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 903,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

