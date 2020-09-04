AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a media sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,292 ($108.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,600.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,077.51. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,537.09 ($124.62).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 69.60 ($0.91) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,200 ($120.21) to GBX 9,300 ($121.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($120.21) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,392.22 ($109.66).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

