Assura PLC (LON:AGR) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.71

Assura PLC (LON:AGR) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AGR opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.05) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 24.61. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.80 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.15).

Get Assura alerts:

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,133.54). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 319,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £252,573.27 ($330,031.71).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Assura from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 80.29 ($1.05).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.