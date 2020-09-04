ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ASOS PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded down $6.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.50. 9,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 161.84 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $69.04.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

