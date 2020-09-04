ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,900 by Analysts at Barclays

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 3,650 ($47.69) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, August 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,564.35 ($59.64).

Shares of ASOS stock traded down GBX 370 ($4.83) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,664 ($60.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,510. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,150 ($67.29). The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 87.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,161.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,014.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

