Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $139.77 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $158.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.48.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,130.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $1,363,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.