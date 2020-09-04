Ascendas India Trust (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

Ascendas India Trust (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 728,100 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the July 30th total of 966,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBMBF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 6,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,628. Ascendas India Trust has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11.
About Ascendas India Trust
