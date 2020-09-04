ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Get ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHKSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 27,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,634. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (AHKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.