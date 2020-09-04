Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

NYSE ARW traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,159. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at $20,067,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 52,918 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 240.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

