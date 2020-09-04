Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aroundtown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Aroundtown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Aroundtown in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Aroundtown from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:AANNF remained flat at $$5.56 during trading hours on Thursday. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

