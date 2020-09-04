ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,368.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,768.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,186.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,536.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

