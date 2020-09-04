argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 30th total of 873,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on argenx from $198.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.8% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in argenx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $217.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.29 and a 200-day moving average of $187.52. argenx has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $272.74.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

