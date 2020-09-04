Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 22.6% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

