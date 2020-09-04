Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $3.04. Aquabounty Technologies shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 2,161 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AQB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aquabounty Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aquabounty Technologies news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,009,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,023,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aquabounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aquabounty Technologies by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aquabounty Technologies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aquabounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

