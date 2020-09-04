Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Update

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 904,600 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $574,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Aptinyx by 46.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APTX shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

APTX stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $154.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

