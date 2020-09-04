Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APDN. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.23. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $19.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 304.46%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied DNA Sciences news, insider William W. Montgomery bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $577,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William W. Montgomery bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,250. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $106,000. 6.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

