Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Gap Down to $131.40

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $131.40, but opened at $120.09. Apple shares last traded at $120.88, with a volume of 152,214 shares trading hands.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $82.50 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $80.00 to $97.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.66. The stock has a market cap of $2,278.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

