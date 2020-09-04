Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AINV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Apollo Investment stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $592.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 51.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 504.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth $1,781,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth $637,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

