Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Anterix stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. Anterix has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 18.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 3,174.40%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $277,251.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,546.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Clark Akers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,082.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,415 over the last ninety days. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth $34,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Anterix by 361.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Anterix by 31.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

