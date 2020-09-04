Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Shares Gap Up to $4.80

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $7.00. Anpac Bio-Medical Science shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 2,527 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.