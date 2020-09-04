Analyzing Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Emclaire Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $108.51 million 2.33 $25.74 million N/A N/A Emclaire Financial $40.54 million 1.52 $7.95 million N/A N/A

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Emclaire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 24.52% 8.81% 1.06% Emclaire Financial 15.24% 7.51% 0.65%

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Peoples Financial Services and Emclaire Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats Emclaire Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. The company also offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. In addition, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Further, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services. Additionally, it provides various other services, including remote deposit capture; automatic clearing house transactions; cash management services; automated teller machines; point of sale transactions; safe deposit boxes; night depository services; direct deposit; and official check services. The company serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers through 27 full-service community banking offices located in Pennsylvania; and Broome County of New York. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgages loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. As of February 20, 2019, it operated 20 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania, as well as in Hancock County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

