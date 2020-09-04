Analyzing CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) & Central Federal (OTCMKTS:CFBK)

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) and Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH and Central Federal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH $58.26 million 1.78 $11.40 million $2.29 9.24 Central Federal $46.82 million 1.27 $9.60 million N/A N/A

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Central Federal.

Profitability

This table compares CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH and Central Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH 18.23% 9.83% 1.06% Central Federal 25.04% 22.37% 1.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH and Central Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Central Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Central Federal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Federal has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH beats Central Federal on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments. The company offers interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, lines of credit, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans. In addition, the company offers merchant processing services, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and cash management services. It operates through 15 branches, including 4 in Northern Neck, 3 in Middle Peninsula, 5 in Williamsburg, and 3 in Richmond. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

