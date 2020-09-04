Analysts Set Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) PT at $31.00

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FREQ traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,359. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $28.78.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $352,779.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $89,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,428 shares of company stock worth $1,281,138. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,161,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,255,000 after purchasing an additional 90,287 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,969,000 after acquiring an additional 942,629 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,416,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 43,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 851,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 476,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.