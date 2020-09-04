Analysts Expect Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Announce -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Nutanix reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $327.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.46 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.61.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,891,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.02. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $152,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,210.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $46,702.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,558 shares in the company, valued at $405,940.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,674 shares of company stock worth $2,165,766 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $666,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 235,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,418,000 after acquiring an additional 94,084 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Nutanix by 61.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Nutanix by 4.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

