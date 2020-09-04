Analysts Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.48). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($1.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Scholar Rock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

SRRK stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. 141,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,289. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

