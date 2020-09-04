Analysts Anticipate GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. GreenSky posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.94 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. GreenSky’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GreenSky by 2,187.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,915 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GreenSky by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 253,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,195,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth about $1,985,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSKY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 552,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,306. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $776.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.08.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

