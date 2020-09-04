Amryt Pharma (AMYT) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ: AMYT) is one of 641 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Amryt Pharma to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amryt Pharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amryt Pharma N/A N/A N/A Amryt Pharma Competitors -3,283.02% -188.66% -31.64%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amryt Pharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amryt Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Amryt Pharma Competitors 7115 19501 37293 1487 2.51

Amryt Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 286.36%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 43.94%. Given Amryt Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amryt Pharma is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amryt Pharma and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amryt Pharma $58.12 million N/A -12.79 Amryt Pharma Competitors $2.08 billion $255.02 million -0.77

Amryt Pharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Amryt Pharma. Amryt Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amryt Pharma peers beat Amryt Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

