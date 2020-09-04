Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.70. Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 11,686 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

